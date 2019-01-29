Speech to Text for Locals not worried about venturing out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten. for those of you who may be worried about road conditions tonight and early tomorrow morning ... we know road crews are on standby here in madison county in case there are any reports of black ice ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now in huntsville after talking to people who don't seem too worried about their drive tonight or tomorrow ... ab lib what it's like out here lots of people, no people, etc. i've seen lots of people in and out of the businesses here in the twickenham district ... everyone i talked to said they've enjoyed the day off from work ... and with the roads being in good shape ... no one i met here was afraid to get out and drive ... i usually take side roads, so i'm not real worried about it. i'm a safe driver, so i'm not real worried about it. madison city public works director mike gentle isn't worried either ... he told me as of this afternoon the roads seemed to have dried out from the sun and wind which helps cut down on the chance of running into black ice ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news