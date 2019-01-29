Speech to Text for Local Stars Come out for Team Freeze

tonight former auburn and alabama players came together to help out a local foundation - team freeze. waay 31's lauren cavasinni was at the cocktails for a cause event. the team freeze foundation put on an event to attract dozens. jarraud powers: "we wanted to do something that was kind of upscale and young and new. kind of wanted to put our stamp on the huntsville- madison area." decatur grad and former auburn tiger jarraud powers bringing a lot of star power.. jarraud powers: "we got from the detroit lions, patrick lee, he played with me at auburn, all sec, super bowl champion with the packers as well. juwan simpson, all sec linebacker, he's actually with the foundation. rashad, the voice of the crimson tide." and some stars with tennessee valley ties jarraud powers: "we got darian stewart, who actually went to lee high school, pro bowler, super bowl champion, right there. we got madison academy's own, auburn kerryon johnson." kerryon johnson/madison academy alum & nfl player: "obviously me being from auburn, or going to auburn, jerraud going to auburn it was kind of a natural connection then both of us loving the city of huntsville kind of it just worked," stand up: "at cocktails for a cause, there are a lot of things up for auction like this john smoltz jersey signed by john smoltz, an amari cooper jersey also signed, and a signed by all three heisman trophy winners from auburn, and all the proceeds from the auction and the event go towards team freeze." the foundation gives back to families through mentoring programs and donations including furniture and kids backpacks. rashad johnson/former alabama safety: "it gives us the opportunity to raise awareness about the organization, team freeze, which you know does a lot of work here in northwest alabama, for the community when it comes to assisting families in need at times." reporting in huntsville, lc, waay 31 sports. to find out more about the team freeze foundation -