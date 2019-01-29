Clear

Cold through Thursday, then warming begins

The cold gripping the Tennessee Valley will hold on through Thursday morning, then warming begins Thursday afternoon and continues into next week.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. some of us got some snow. some of us didn't get any. whether you got snow or not, you will be feeling the bitter cold settling into the tennessee valley tonight through thursday. this round of cold is actually the product of the polar thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show.
