Speech to Text for New Plan For Fixing Roads Without Raising Taxes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to our website waay t-v dot com. one man says he has a plan to fix state roads without raising how much you pay at the pump. but today, waay 31's casey albritton found out. some of you don't care if there's a new tax or not. as long as our roads are fixed. i've been talking to people all day...getting their opinions...and all of them seem to say the same thing: the roads need help and they are willing to pay more for improved safety on the highway. angela king/ huntsville resident "they're not going to increase the tax? well, it makes me feel a lot better...because not everybody can pay some big tax...not everybody has that money to do that with." that's angela king's reaction to state auditor jim zeigler's so- called plan z. tuesday, he told me the state wastes millions of dollars every year that can be invested into bonds. the bond company would immediately give 900 million dollars to improve highways...and the state would pay back the money over a 20 year period. xavier allen/ huntsville resident "if they're going to improve the highways, i'm all for it because there is always room for improvement out in the world. right now, state lawmakers are talking about raising the gas tax to generate enough money for road improvements. ashley nasce/ huntsville resident "whatever makes the city better." xavier allen/ huntsville resident "i just want the world to become a better place to be honest because honestly the world is going in the wrong direction...and we don't need that...so honestly i feel a little good about that." while speaking with zeigler today, i learned that a bond company has not been selected yet...the plan first needs to be approved by the legislature.