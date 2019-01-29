Speech to Text for Human Trafficking Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officers did recover all the stolen items. we're nearing the end of national human trafficking prevention month. and we're learning why north alabama can be considered a prime location for the crime. waay 31's scottie kay is in decatur to explain why, and how you can spot the signs. those here at the decatur police department are urging folks to pay attention to their surroundings.. police say, by doing so, they could help solve crimes.. and potentially help save lives. pkg: linda carpenter, lives in decatur "can you imagine being a mother, grandmother, father and your child come up missing, and not know where they are, and that be the fate of them?" linda carpenter is a mother and grandmother and says her family's safety is always top priority. linda carpenter, lives in decatur "i have a granddaughter in college and i'm always cautioning her to be aware of her surroundings and be careful where she goes, don't go by herself, don't walk around at night." carpenter says one of the things she worries about is human trafficking.. saying it's much more common than people realize. linda carpenter, lives in decatur "the trafficking industry has picked up so much over the past five or ten years and it's frightening. and she's not the only one who thinks so. one woman, who didn't want to be identified, is a mother of six, and says she's had conversations with her children about human trafficking. concerned citizen of decatur "small towns like decatur, cullman, hartselle. it doesn't have to be a big city. it doesn't have to be chicago, it doesn't have to be birmingham. it's right here, too." nathaniel allen, decatur police chief "coming down i-65, from nashville to birmingham, decatur could be a stop-off point." decatur police chief nathaniel allen says it's important to get the community involved.. to help prevent cases of human trafficking in decatur. nathaniel allen, decatur police chief "the community currently are our eyes and ears. most of all, the community knows who belongs there and who doesn't belong there." he says there are a few red flags to look for when dealing with potential trafficking victims. nathaniel allen, decatur police chief "in a conversation, if a person speaks very little or no english, they seem very reserved, and make very little eye contact. maybe they appear to be very young and are working in an establishment." allen says you should also look for physical marks and signs of malnourishment. reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news decatur police tell waay 31 they're not currently working any human trafficking cases.. but that doesn't mean it isn't happening.. and that's why they're asking for the community's help. if you see anything suspicious, you're asked to call, your local law enforcement agency. human trafficking is more common than many may think. according to the polaris project - a nonprofit organization that works to combat human trafficking -- there are more than 40 million victims! 81 percent of them are trapped in forced labor. 25-percent of them are children. and 75 percent are