Keeping Kids Busy During A Day Off With No Snow

Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

no snow meant a lot of people needed to find a place to keep their kids busy today. waay31s alexis scott found out it meant a boom for some local businesses. i called a few places and the most visited were trampoline parks and entertainment centers like stars and strikes. though there was no snow like we expected -- parents made a snow day much more fun for their kids by getting into their fun side. rina browder, parent "you know, it's a little disappointing but we're not work and we're not at school so we're going to make the most out of it and have some fun." rina browder tried to make the snow day more fun by getting her kids out of the house and keeping them active. rina browder, parent "i just really wanted them to have some excercise and not e o video games all day. they were really bored so we just thought why not?" just moments earlier ... the manager told me there was a line all the way out the door to alkaline trampoline trampoline park! david graham, manager of alkaline trampoline park "we're the ones they thought of when it's too cold to be outside,we're the ones they thought to come to today." but that's not the only place... stars and strikes had even more business with school canceled. there were kids everywhere with big smiles and even bigger energy to show for it! annika kallas "we're just having fun because we have no school today because of a snow day and we just thought it'd be a great day to spend it on." with each game occupied -- it's safe to say they're all enjoying their free day away from home but one request i heard all day was... karleieh "i want to do is play with snow!" most businesses i spoke with today said they waited until this morning to make a decision on either closing or staying open -- and it helped for those who stayed open on the day of. i reached out to madison, limestone county, and huntsville city school districts to ask about their decision on early closures -- and there has been no response. so far we know huntsville schools are back on a regular schedule tomorrow. in huntsville, alexis scot waay31 news