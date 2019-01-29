Speech to Text for Suspected serial burglar arrested in Limestone County

new details on the suspected serial burglar in limestone county! take a look at your screen.. this maneddie fulmertold investigators he took part in at least 24 burglaries across the county. waay 31's scottie kay was in limestone county today where she talked with folks about the crime spree. people who live here on highway 251 told me they keep in touch with their neighbors.. and were sad to learn one of their own was a victim to a burglary. pkg: johnny terry, neighbor "it is a peaceful place, and to think that you leave home and have to worry about if you're going to come back to things you worked hard for being gone." johnny terry has lived on highway 251 for ten years and says he's never heard of burglaries in his neighborhood.. until recently. johnny terry, neighbor "it's a scary subject." according to the limestone county sheriff's office, eddie fulmer admitted to breaking into a family's home and stealing multiple guns, chainsaws, and toolsall while young children were sleeping inside. johnny terry, neighbor "people around here work hard for everything they've got and to see somebody come in and take it is just unreal." terry says he's glad no one was hurt.. and deputies agree, it could've been a lot worse. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "there's a potential conflict, much more so when people are at home. you could end up with a homicide. what is a person, who's going to break into a house that is occupied by a family, going to do if he or she is confronted?" but investigators told waay 31 they don't believe this wasn't fulmer's only burglary. he told investigators he took part in at least 23 other cases across the county.. johnny terry, neighbor "back when we were growing up, we left our windows up and our doors unlocked, and this day and age, you can't do that anymore." investigators told me these kinds of crimes frustrate them.. since fulmer was arrested in the past, served time in prison.. and was later released on early parole. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "people are released from prison and they come back home, and then you end up with more victims, so it's not as uncommon as we wish it would be." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news fulmer is in the limestone county jail tonight on multiple burglary and theft charges.. and officials say