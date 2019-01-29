Speech to Text for Utilities Warn Against Lowering Thermostats

with freezing temperatures expected in the tennessee valley for the next couple nights - we wanted to know what you can do to keep your electricity usage down - and not put stress on the system. waay 31's sydney martin is live with some advice from huntsville utilities. dan, najahe-- huntsville utilities told me the best thing to do right now is not touch your thermostat because it will work against the system. instead--they want you to keep your doors shut--and also turn off your lights whenever you leave your house. phillip ager, lives in huntsville, "400 dollars. we are floored. we are flabbergasted things have gone so high so quickly." one huntsville man told me this is his first winter here---and his family's utility bill is more than they expected. with the temperatures dropping even lower this week-- many of you are concerned about how much energy you're using. joe gerdes, huntsville utilities, "because so many people in the valley use heat pumps to heat their . and those heat pumps use emergency heat..that's a big demand on the system." huntsville utilities told me your heat pump, which transfers heat from a colder area to a warmer area, will cause your emergency heat to turn on...and the emergency heat can use more than 10 times as much energy than when it's not cold. phillip ager, lives in huntsville, "we're not pushing the buttons up...we're trying to push the buttons down." but it might come as a surprise huntsville utilities recommends leaving your unit alone--than actually turning the heat down... joe gerdes, huntsville utilities, "set it where you're comfortable and leave it alone. what you don't want to do is work against it." and gerdes told me everyone working to keep their consumption down--will put less stress on the system--and hopefully prevent outages. now with freezing temperatures expected to come in overnight huntsville utilities is also urging everyone to drip their pipes to prevent them from freezing. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. we may not have seen much snow here, but other parts of the tennessee valley had it. the snow started falling before the sun came up