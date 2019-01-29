Speech to Text for Governor and Attorney General will not release statement today

weather situations. the waay 31 i-team just learned - the governor and attorney general will not release their official response to the parole boards second corrective action plan. within the last week, the governors office told us to expect a statement today. but in the last two hours the attorney general's office told waay 31 that won't happen today. we do know the governor thinks there's progress in the second plan but thinks a lot still needs to change. waay31's breken terry is live after trying to piece together what you can expect to happen. i emailed and called the governor and attorney generals offices today to see if the winter weather and chance for snow would delay their response. they wouldn't give us a reason but said it wouldn't happen today. we know the governor and attorney general discussed the boards second corrective action plan last wednesday. the boards second plan reinforced it did not feel the need to change any executive leadership, despite the governor specifically suggesting it. the boards plan also outlined more training for staff with their victim service unit, going to georgia to see how its parole system works, and said no inmate could come up for parole consideration unless they had a clean disciplinary record for three years. the governor told us last week they were still reviewing the entire report, but said there was still a lot in there that needed to be addressed. once we get their official response we will let you know. live in the shoals bt waay31. these corrective action plans come after the waay 31 i-team began investigating the parole board's policies and procedures after they released a violent offender serving a life sentence. jimmy spencer is now the suspect in a triple homicide that happened last summer in guntersville. on your screen you can see just a few of the disciplinary issues the i-team uncovered that should have kept him from being let out of prison. the i-team made several trips to montgomery -- and even went to ohio to learn more about this case! all of our past reporting is online at waay t-v