Speech to Text for Marshall County workers cope with the cold

it's not the snow - but the blast of cold that's impacting everyone tonight! especially people who have to work in it! waay 31's sierra phillips caught up with some of them in marshall county. bolding "we were so excited because we were afraid we were going to have ice and we were afraid we were going to have slushiness" misty bolding spent her day tuesday on her mail route -- she travels almost every road in union grove as a rural carrier for the postal service. bolding "i ran through a lot of water and thats it--- its either dry or water" the marshall county emergency management told me the same thing. they spent the morning making random checks, and found roads in good shape. but they warn we aren't in the clear just yet. me "while drivers saw less ice than expected people outside were really feeling the cold" bolding "its been really windy and cold" shamblee- "we see people walking the streets all the time we try to help them out and keep them warm" pastor thomas shamblee runs the church of the living god in guntersville -- he says last night they had one new addition to their shelter because of the cold but with temps dropping tuesday they could see more shamblee - "its supposed to get real cold tonight" in marshall co sp waay31 news the pastor told waay 31 the shelter will remain open to those in need through the cold weather. it's open during the day and night.