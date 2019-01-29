Speech to Text for Improvements Could Come to Hobbs Island Rd after Wrecks

make the stretch safer. craig hill, madison county commissioner "my father drove the road to redstone his entire career. so i've known all my life how dangerous it is." that's why madison county commissioner craig hill said improvements along hobbs island road are important to stop accidents from happening. tuesday morning---a driver was sent to the hospital in critical condition after hitting a van head on. troopers tell us the driver of the red truck, which was sliced in half ... was going 70 miles an hour! commissioner hill says the county is speeding up improvements that include a guardrail and reflectors. but drivers just need to slow down. "if the speed limits posted are not obeyed then you still have a lot of concern for traffic accidents we've seen lately." the new hope volunteer fire chief told me he responded to both serious accidents on hobbs island this month ... and because the community is tight-knit.. it can be hard. chief ronald schrimsher, new hope volunteer fire department"we run alot of family and friends and see alot of people that you know." ronald schrimsher told me after every call, volunteer firefighters debrief back at the station--because what they see can be tough. chief ronald schrimsher, new hope volunteer fire department"talk about it. don't take it home with you. don't take it to bed with you. if it does my phone rings 24 hour a day 7 days a week." and hill told me the county's engineering department along with law enforcement will be paying extra attention to the road in the coming weeks. "as employees of redstone go back to work hobbs island road will be more frequently used than it has. in the next couple weeks we will really have a good idea of how travel picks up." syd,"hill said they're hoping to start improvements on the road when it gets warmer this spring. we're still waiting for an update from state troopers on the condition of the driver that was taken to the hospital this morning. in hsv sm waay 31