Speech to Text for Sheffield Finds Temporary Fix for Railroad Blockages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

making. one shoals lawmaker says the fix to the problem is an overpass but two things need to happen first. they need to find the best spot for an overpass and get the funding for it. lindley- 70 to 80 percent of the time you get stopped by a train when you try and go through there. casey lindley travels over the train tracks that run through muscle shoals, sheffield, and tuscumbia on a daily basis. if he's lucky the wait is only about 10 minutes. lindley-usually it's a five or ten min wait on the train to get across the tracks. the three cities worked together to find routes people can take to avoid the train tracks but it's a temporary fix. sorrell- over passes are the long term solution to this problem. in the short term the best thing we can do right now is publicize a route for how people can get around the trains when they are stopped. newly elected shoals representative andrew sorrell says the tracks cross at nine different points between the three cities. and they need to find the perfect spot to put an overpass but the big question is funding... sorrell says an overpass could cost well over 10 million. sorrell- we've got to get the funding. i believe that's going to have to come from the state or federal level i don't think the municipalities will ever be able to afford 10 to 15 million dollars in overpasses. sorrell tells us getting the funding could be a long process but he's working with other lawmakers to see that it happens. sorrell- not a lot of people know this but senator shelby actually got a five million dollar grant about 15 years ago that went unused towards a railroad overpass or relocating a railroad. i am going to be talking to the senator to see if we can get that grant again. look live tag: in the meantime, people can avoid the train tracks by following these blue signs. they should be up in all of the cities by the end of the week. in sheffield bt waay31.