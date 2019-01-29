Speech to Text for Man Arrested for Stalking, Animal Cruelty, and More

on matt morror drive the victims' family tells me they're trying to move on. they didn't want to go on camera ... but neighbors tell me they, too have lost their sense of security. schmitt- "it makes me very concerned i'm worried for them and i'm worried about my neighborhood " kelly schmitt tells me right now she's worried about the neighborhood's safety scmitt "my precious neighbors were violated just four houses down" arab police tell me the female victim knew michael cale as an online acquaintance. he had apparently threatened her and had been contacting her, after she filed a report with police. the couple was gone friday night, but came home saturday and saw cale coming out of their bathroom. they say he ran to the bedroom and grabbed an ar-15. the victims got away. police say they don't know if cale spent the night in the house friday ... or came in sometime saturday. schmitt- "they're a young couple, they're starting out...for this to be apart of their life ... its very sad" police also tell me cale killed the couple's cat ... he died by blunt trauma. the family tells me the cat probably attacked cale when he broke in. schmitt - "that violation is--- i'm sure probably going to be difficult for them" schmitt says neighbors will come together to support the victims schmitt "we'll reach out to them and let them know....they're not alone" police arrested cale on sunday, about 15 minutes from here. he's in the arab jail. the couple's family tells me they'll be haunted by the events here for years. in arab, sp waay31 news