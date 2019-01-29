Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning, a majority of the schools in north alabama are closed due to the expected snow. for a full list of all the closings in your area, just visit our website at waay-tv dot com. there you can find all closings and delays involving schools, government buildings and businesses. you can also find school closings at the bottom of your screen. madison county workers used a new road treatment this morning. more than six thousand gallons of brine! the madison county commission spent about 100 thousand dollars to make the project possible-- but told us making brine is much cheaper and better for the roads than applying salt huntsville police have arrested the man they say was behind a shooting at the fuel city gas station on drake avenue this past sunday. christopher grays is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. police say the tips they received from the public from this video they released played a big role in the arrest. this morning, huntsville police are searching for a robbery suspect. police say this man robbed the "papa jacks" at the corner of jordan lane and brandon-town. if you have any information -- call huntsville police. 4 people were hospitalized and 1 woman was declared dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of buddy williamson road and butler road. the county commissioner for the area told waay 31 they'll be adding radar detecting stop signs to the intersection. the special counsel's russia investigation is close to being completed. special counsel robert mueller is investigating potential coordination between russia and the president's campaign to sway the 20-16 presidential elections. new this morning...a cargo plane crashed at the airport in tuscaloosa fortunately nobody is hurt. this happened late monday - four people were aboard the 7-27. the crash is the result of a failure