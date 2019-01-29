Clear
iPhone Fixing FaceTime Bug

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:31 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

your itinerary without a fee. if you have an apple iphone listen up. the company is asking users to disable their facetime after they discovered a bug that lets users listen in on people they're calling without them picking up. apple said it has a fix for the problem and will release it in a software update
