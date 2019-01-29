Clear
Teen Last Seen 2 Weeks Ago

the next 3 weeks. new information, authorities in tennessee are searching for a missing teenage girl. here's a picture of savannah leigh pruitt. she was last seen over two weeks ago at her house in madisonville. the f-b-i and monroe county sheriff's office are involved with the search. they say there is a good chance the
