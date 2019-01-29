Clear
Suspect Arrested In Shooting

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:24 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 10:24 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past half hour --suspect arrested in the shooting at fuel city gas station on drake ave --christopher grays --27-year-old --charged with 1st degree robbery and 1st degree assault --huntsville police said investigators got "a lot of great tips in the first 24 hours" --after they released video of truck involved --truck located near boxwood drive --grays was arrested at the economy inn on university drive
