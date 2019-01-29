Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Millions Across US Brace For Low Temps

Millions Across US Brace For Low Temps

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:14 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 10:14 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Millions Across US Brace For Low Temps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

say. happening today-- its cold and dreary day here in the tennessee valley-- but it is nothing compared to what some people up north are feeling. 20 million people will wake up to below-zero temperatures-- and the windchill will make it feel even worse. i checked out our abc station in minneapolis-- their high is going to be negative-10-- with a low of negative-14. but wind chills are going to make it feel
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Decatur
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events