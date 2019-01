Speech to Text for Cargo Plane Crashes Into Airport

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning---no injuries have been reported in a cargo plane crash at the tuscaloosa airport. the crash happened monday evening the kalitta charters 727 plane had four crew memebers on board. they were on board hauling mercdes-benz parts. the crash occurred due nose gear failure, officials