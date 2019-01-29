Clear
Ivey Issues State of Emergency

Ivey Issues State of Emergency

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 9:38 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 9:38 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

reported problems as well. right now -- the entire state of alabama is under a state of emergency! governor kay ivey issued it ahead of the snow and cold. this declaration means the alabama emergency operations center and the national guard are ready to roll with any kind of weather- related emergency needs. when waay 31 is not on the air-- to stay ahead of the winter storm-- you can always find the latest up to date weather information on the waay 31 weather app. there you will find updated weather maps and 7-day forecasts. it's free to download to apple and
