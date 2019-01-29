Clear

Snow Will Not Be Affecting Morning Drive

Snow Will Not Be Affecting Morning Drive

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 9:27 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 9:27 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards
Huntsville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Florence
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Fayetteville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Decatur
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Scottsboro
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events