Mars Hill Bible alum gets Spring Training invite

Thomas Burrows got an invite from the Atlanta Braves

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

the bayou next week for lsu. a mars hill bible alum is getting the invite to braves spring training down in florida... thomas burrows, the left handed pitcher can go ahead and book that flight south... atlanta announced today burrows would be one of the non roster invites, this is a big deal. it means instead of just training with the braves minor league affiliates, he will be with the main roster at the wide world of sports. burrows is a 24-year-old florence native, he played college ball at the university of alabama before being drafted by the mariners in the 2016 draft. hje was traded to the braves in 2017. ad-lib sports cross talk
