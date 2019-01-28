Speech to Text for Tennessee Valley prepares for snow

with a winter storm warning in effect right now - crews are gearing up for what could be a long couple of cold days here in the tennessee valley... according to the alabama department of transportation - all state roadways in our region have been treated. but law enforcement is still encouraging drivers to be extra careful ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now along governors drive with specifics on what first responders want you to do to stay safe ... ad lib conditions ... should be raining by 10 if you don't have to get out in this weather, then don't! but for those of you who maybe have to get to work overnight ... before the sun's up ... law enforcement wants to make sure you're prepared ... esther naholowaa "we've been planning and planning." esther naholowaa and her granddaughter taya started preparing for the snow last week ... and once they get settled in she said they're not moving ... en "i'm old enough to know better." local and state law enforcement agencies want you to do the same... get inside and stay put! but if you absolutely have to get out and drive ... make sure you're prepared! a flashlight ... blankets ... and a first aid kit are all musts! also make sure you have gas in your car ... josh jenkins "we stock up with groceries, water, food, supplies, and gas for our vehicles basically." if you're on the road and see a wreck, the alabama law enforcement agency .. wants you to call 9-1-1 ... but if the car is wrapped in yellow caution tape ... that means it's already been checked out ... and you can keep moving ... en "i'm not getting out in this weather unless there's a medical emergency." huntsville and madison city public works has crews coming in around midnight to work on the roads that may be iced over in just a couple of hours ... in madison county .... commissioner prepared more than 6 thousand gallons of brine to treat the roads they're also reminding drivers to drive slower as conditions get worse ...and pay attention to bridges and overpasses known to develop black ice ... we know bridges will be a priority for road treatment crews in both morgan and limestone counties when the wintery weather sets in ... jj "i kinda like the cold, i like the snow, so i kind of look forward to it." if you're lucky enough to be able to stay inside overnight ... make sure you check in with waay 31 news tomorrow morning to get the latest update on weather conditions before heading out the door ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news