Speech to Text for Rain changes to snow, falls through early Tuesday morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show. what would you do if your dog jumped into a frozen lake? coming up -- how one man had to be saved after he tried to save his pet... chicago police were able to help a man to safety after he tried to save his dog from a powerful cold front will bring rain that will change to snow this evening across the tennessee valley. the rain start moving in after 7 pm monday. the change over to snow will begin around midnight, first over the shoals and gradually working eastward through the tuesday morning drive. the first bit of snow will likely melt. the rain and the early melted snow could freeze, so a thin layer of ice is possible beneath any accumulating snow early tuesday morning. that will mean a tricky and potentially dangerous tuesday morning drive. even small amounts of ice are a problem. ice as thick as a sheet of paper can make you slide around on the roads in your car or even on your feet on the sidewalks. while up to two inches of snow may fall, not all of that snow will accumulate. accumulation will be between a half-inch and an inch, though locally higher accumulation is possible in spots. the snow will fade to an end between 6 am and 9 am. any lingering snow will be over by noon. the sun will come out from behind the clouds in the afternoon. the sun can start melting the snow, even if temperatures don't actually warm above freezing. the deep cold to follow will bring about lows in the teens and highs near and just above freezing. that's a little bit better than forecasts last week that indicated single digits. multiple layers of warm clothing will keep you warm more effectively than just a heavy coat. be sure to dress in layers during the cold, especially if you will be spending long periods of time outside. remember if you see what appears to be a wet spot on the roads, it may be ice! a powerful cold front will bring rain that will change to snow this evening across the tennessee valley. the rain start moving in after 7 pm monday. the change over to snow will begin around midnight, first over the shoals and gradually working eastward through the tuesday morning drive. the first bit of snow will likely melt. the rain and the early melted snow could freeze, so a thin layer of ice is possible beneath any accumulating snow early tuesday morning. that will mean a tricky and potentially dangerous tuesday morning drive. even small amounts of ice are a problem. ice as thick as a sheet of paper can make you slide around on the roads in your car or even on your feet on the sidewalks. while up to two inches of snow may fall, not all of that snow will accumulate. accumulation will be between a half-inch and an inch, though locally higher accumulation is possible in spots. the snow will fade to an end between 6 am and 9 am. any lingering snow will be over by noon. the sun will come out from behind the clouds in the afternoon. the sun can start melting the snow, even if temperatures don't actually warm above freezing. thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show.