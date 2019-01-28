Speech to Text for Havoc Visit Neonatal ICU Ahead of Game

they're benifit hocket game saturday, waay 31 lauren' cavasinni, went to huntsville hostpital to find out more. the huntsville havoc is hosting its 13th annual melissa george night on saturday at the von braun center and today the havoc team got to come to the neonatal icu at huntsville hospital to take a tour of the nicu and a few of the players have a personal connection to this type of care. max milosek/havoc goalie: "i was there almost 26 years ago, next week." colton wolter/havoc center: "me and my identical twin brother were right around two months premature." for these two rookies - a first time trip to neonatal i-c-u at huntsville hospital for women and children meant seeing first hand what their first living moments were like. max milosek/havoc goalie: "it puts it into perspective. it's pretty crazy to see and i'm just thankful that i'm here." colton wolter/havoc center: "it's a wave of emotions going through there and seeing something like that. right away it made me think of my parents and what they must have been feeling like.' now as professional hockey players - max milosek and colton wolter get to help raise money for babies just like them. max milosek/havoc goalie: "for me, it's kind of like i'm telling them to keep fighting on and to keep battling, and you know make it through it and hopefully they can get through it and it will be good. i'm happy that it's coming full swing and give back to it." the havoc giving back to a foundation that hits close to the tennessee valley - the melissa george neonatal memorial fund. chris george/co- founder of the melissa george neonatal memorial fund: "we're in the business i'd say of trying to get babies home to mom and dad and we're fortunate enough that we live in a caring community that believes in what we're doing and what melissa's fund stands for and giving those opportunities to parents to maybe come home with their baby a little earlier." this fund has raised more than 3.2 million dollars since it's creation in 2005. and for the havoc players - it makes them realize the annual night they have in honor of melissa george - is bigger than the game of hockey itself. max milosek/havoc goalie: "you know hockey and