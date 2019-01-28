Speech to Text for Former Starbucks CEO Considers Running for Office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this saturday. new information about the upcoming presidential election. former starbucks c-e-o howard schultz now says he's considering a run -- taking on both the president and democrats. he could be one of many in an already crowded field. an already competitive race - may soon be getting more complicated nats - "i am seriously thinking of running for president." howard schulz - the former starbucks chairman and self proclaimed lifelong democrat - says that if he runs it won't be for either party tweeting: i am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent. sot - christie: "i think the howard shultz stuff is some of the best news donald trump has gotten politically in a long time." and many in the democratic party are worried - former new york city mayor mike bloomberg - who is also rumored to be in the running - tweets 'an independent would split the anti-trump vote.' but schultz tells 60 minutes - he's ready and qualified to lead this country sot schulz: "i have a long history of recognizing, i'm not the smartest person in the room, that in order to make great decisions about complex problems, i have to recruit and attract people who are smarter than me." this morning president trump is taunting schultz - saying he doesn't have the guts to run. and that america already has the smartest person in the room. but the president isn't shultz's only competition nat - kamala harris: "i am running for president of the us." kamala harris, the latest democrat to enter the race, rallied a large group of supporters over the weekend in oakland. sot - kamala harris: "we are here because the american dream and our american democracy are under attack and on the line like never before." and the field of democrats expected to keep growing. experts think this crowded field could grow to more than 20 candidates - and