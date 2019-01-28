Speech to Text for Shoals: Street Crews Prepare for Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. happening right now ... salt and sand trucks are ready to go in florence. waay31's breken terry joins us live to show us exactly what crews are doing, breken? i am here in the florence street departments loading center where they spent the day taking this salt and sand mix and loading it into two big trucks but this year the street department has added some new machinery to help them combat slick spots. koonce- we've got big salt trucks we've used for years and we realized there are a lot of spots that are little hard to get in and you can't get a big salt truck through or it's to slick for it. as florence street department crews load their trucks they have some new equipment to help them get to the little spots that might freeze over. koonce-we've got four wheel drive trucks with little hoppers on the back where we should be able to get to these isolated areas. city officials tell us they will keep a close eye on the three bridges in florence and will put sand out over them first. once they get a call from police or fire fighters about slick roads they will takcle those next. austin brown- it was slippery but if you have a vehicle that's capable then it's not a problem. austin brown braved the roads last time we had snow. he says he's glad the city florence is prepared to take on the weather and fix any slick roads. brown- that helps with people who have to go to work because there are certain businesses that can't close down. florence city officials tell me their crews will come into work while many of you are sleeping to keep an eye on the road conditions. live in flo bt waay31