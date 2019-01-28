Clear
Weather Monday Evening Update

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the internet. a powerful cold front will bring rain that will change to snow this evening across the tennessee valley. the rain start moving in after 7 pm monday. the change over to snow will begin around midnight, first over the shoals and gradually working eastward through the tuesday morning drive. the first bit of snow will likely melt. the rain and the early melted snow could freeze, so a thin layer of ice is possible beneath any accumulating snow early tuesday morning. that will mean a tricky and potentially dangerous tuesday morning drive. even small amounts of ice are a problem. ice as thick as a thanks, stephen.
