Speech to Text for Churches and Shelters Welcome Those In Need

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

starts to accumulate. new at 6. churches and shelters across the tennessee valley are welcoming people who don't have anywhere to go when it gets cold.. waay 31's casey albritton was at one of those churches - and they are already taking people in! casey? shelters in the area are setting up beds like these and giving blankets to people who don't have a place to stay in preparation for the snow....but one shelter says its doing something a little bit different. blankets, hats, beds, and a lot of food is what shelters are collecting for people who need a warm place to sleep during the freezing temperatures over the next couple of days. grateful life community church says they're doing something unique compared to other shelters. volunteers say they are opening up the church doors to people who aren't allowed to go to normal shelters and people with pets. larry jess/grateful life community church "they're safe and no one is giving them a lot of rules like they may have in other shelters...our number one rule is....our rules are simple...they are...treat each other with respect and don't do anything stupid." grateful life community church has collected dog and cat food...and will remain open while the temperatures are low. other shelters will be open, including the salvation army emergency shelter and the downtown rescue mission. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton waay 31 news.