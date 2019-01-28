Speech to Text for Madison Co. Using New Brine Solution to Treat Roads

the county commission bought it. syd "the madison county commission is preparing for snow by making brine for the roads. how it works is they add salt to this machine mix it with water and when the proper salinity level is reached they can store it until it's needed to be placed on icy roads." phil vandiver, madison county commissioner,"in the past all we would be able to do is treat an intersection. today we are hoping to be able to treat 100,000 miles of district 4 roads." madison county commissoner phil vandiver helps county employees make thousands of gallons of brine. told me he's excited for the new machine, which makes brine that will be used on all county roads. drivers are glad to hear about it, too. kathryn robinson, lives in madison county , "maybe that will help people not have wrecks and things like that or keep the roads more clear." the commission spent about 100 thousand dollars to make the project possible-- but told me making brine is much cheaper and better for the roads than applying salt. keith taylor, works in madison county "that's wise. saving money in the long run is the best idea." the shed was built this past summer and tuesday's expected snow is the first chance they're getting to use it. phil vandiver, madison county commissioner, " we built the building, we bought our own brine maker and now we're providing all of madison county all the commissioners with brine if they want some brine we can provide it for all of them." and vandiver told me they'll make the mixture for tuesday's weather until all the commissioners thinks they have enough for their roads. phil vandiver, madison county commissioner,"nobody likes snow around here. we are going to do what we can with it. and try to make it as safe for our people as possible and hope for the best." in madison county sm waay 31 news. in the past they've been able to get brine from the alabama department of transportation if they had enough to share... but the commission decided to make its own