Speech to Text for Morgan Co, Prepping For Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have team coverage tonight as this winter weather is expected to hit the tennessee valley. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from morgan county after learning how road crews and other folks are preparing for the possible snow... scottie? if you'll take a look behind me here on 6th in decatur.. this is one of the main focuses for road crews as winter weather approaches. emergency management officials tell me bridges like this one are the first to be treated.. and folks who travel over this bridge everyday tell me they're thankful for that. makebia karb, lives in morgan county "as a child, i enjoyed the snow. but, as an adult, it is really just an inconvenience and an annoyance." makebia karb is from morgan county and says she's not too thrilled about the potential for winter weather in her hometown. makebia karb, lives in morgan county "bills must be paid, so i'm not looking forward to the snow." karb says she's had problems driving in the snow in the past. makebia karb, lives in morgan county "it's a difficult commute to get to work. the last time, i was taking my fianc to work and we slid on the ice and i wasn't even able to take him." more than anything, she doesn't want to see any accidents. makebia karb, lives in morgan county "i've seen them in the ditches, i've seen them run into one another where the cars crash. i don't want that to be me." which is why morgan county road crews are ready to treat the roads so that doesn't happen.. and they say their first priority are the bridges. makebia karb, lives in morgan county "i go to huntsville across that bridge probably two or three times a week, but i won't be doing it during this. it's just too hazardous. i'll be staying at home." tasha green, lives in morgan county "you know this bridge is really dangerous, so you guys have got to drive for yourself and other drivers." tasha green works at the convenience store right past the bridge into decatur.. and says she sees enough accidents already.. so she's encouraging drivers to stay off the roads altogether if they can. tasha green, lives in morgan county "we all need to stay inside, get us something warm for our tummy, keep safe and stay praying." makebia karb, lives in morgan county "stay at home. it's dangerous out there, it's not worth it. whatever it is can wait." morgan county emergency management officials say they're keeping a close eye on areas that usually have problems . but they say they'll be responding to any other reported problems as well. reporting live in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news while morgan county road crews are on standby right now - they're expecting to go out and treat roads around one o'clock