Speech to Text for Athens: Crews Prepare to Treat Roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our team coverage continues now in limestone county. waay 31's scottie kay shows us how they're preparing for snow, and keeping you safe. pkg:road crews here at the district three tool shed have been getting their trucks and equipment ready all day.. they're on standby for any potential issues.. and they're keeping a close eye on bridges, hills, and shaded areas. matthew williamson, lives in limestone county "i would like to see snow. not a whole lot, but enough to play around on four-wheelers and drag the kids around." matthew williamson loves the snow.. but not the issues that arise because of it. matthew williamson, lives in limestone county "people can't go to work. people have trouble getting to work and getting back from work." that's why limestone county commissioner jason black and road crews are already gearing up for tuesday's expected winter weather. jason black, limestone county commissioner "we've got the spreader that we cover the bridges and stuff with to help thaw it out. a lot of times, we're more concerned about the freezing rain and sleet than anything else, because then you start losing power and you start having more accidents on the side of the road." williamson says he's glad to know the road crews are being proactive. matthew williamson, lives in limestone county "it means everything to the people in the community because these guys put their family time aside to take care of everybody's safety on the roads, bridges, and everything else." both williamson and black agreeif you don't absolutely have to go somewhere, don't. matthew williamson, lives in limestone county "i'd advise people to get everything they need on the way home from work, and just stay at home and safe with their families." jason black, limestone county commissioner "just be careful. use common sense. most important thing, we have a lot of injuries during this time. don't let the kids go out and get hurt tomorrow when it's supposed to be a fun and pretty day if we have snow. stay at home and eat your milk and bread." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news commissioner black tells waay 31 his crews will remain on standby and will treat problem areas once snow starts