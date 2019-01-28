Speech to Text for Crews Will Treat Roads Starting at Midnight

sm waay 31 news. in huntsville - crews will send out salt trucks just before midnight to treat the roads. crews say the salt is not damaging to cars and if anything -- will make driving easier if your car does not have all-wheel drive. "we know how to treat this from year to year. we have a method to the madness on how we treat ice events, heavy snow events. so we'll be prepared as this event comes into the city limits." chris mcneese - the director of public works, says crews will pay careful attention to all higher elevation areas such as monte sano. he also stresses - avoid driving if possible. if you do have to hit the roads here are some things you should do tonight. check your antifreeze levels and keep your gas tank at least half full. put blankets and a first aid kit, in your vehicle. when you are on the road pay attention to bridges and overpasses - which will freeze first. most importantly charge your cell phone!