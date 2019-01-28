Speech to Text for Crews Gear Up for Winter Storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the last hour or so, we got an update from huntsville fire and resuce ... as they prepare for the snow. they told us they'll have crews ready to respond to any crashes or emergencies. waay 31's sydney martin caught up with them at huntsville's emergency managment agency's update this afternoon. dan, najahe-- first responders from across madison county met here this afternoon to get the latest update on the snow. huntsvile fire and rescue told us they've got a plan to help keep everyone safe. they'll be checking any cars that are found in ditches or that run off the road.. however--they told us if you see yellow caution tape around a car that means someones already called 9-1-1 and they've checked out the car and got everyone one out safely. first responders told us they're encouraging people to stay home--and not get out unless it's an emergency--and even then you migh be better off calling 9-1-1 fo rhelp. if the roads. there is no reason to get out unless you have to. even if emergency situations you an call 9-1-1 it's better for us to come to your house. we can get there sooner than anyone else can.' huntsville fire and rescue told us they're hoping people will take their time when they get out on the road tomorrow. now the emergency management agency said in it's latest update this afternoon that they're expecting mostly snow and not ice on the roads--but everyone still needs to use caution on the road. live in hsv