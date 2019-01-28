Speech to Text for What to Put in a Snow Emergency Kit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to restock! the alabama department of transportation is warning you to have an emergency kit ... like three days of food and water. there are other things you should keep handy in your home and car. waay 31's casey albritton shows us what they are. "i'm here at lewter's hardware company where all day people have been coming in and out to buy snow sleds...but the people who work here say you may need some items in your car such as a flashlight." ashley ryals/ shopper "i saw this sled and i figured my five year old would love it if it snows tomorrow." mike acklin/ shopper "i got a call from my wife and she wanted me to stop by to a couple sleds for the kids just in case it snows." as i talked to people shopping at lewter's hardware company, sleds seemed to be the hot item right now. donald lewter/ store owner "wow they have been running over us for sleds...we had a ton of sleds and we still do." while fun is what seems to be on people's minds, the employees say safety is more important. they say you should keep items in your car just in case. caleb hipp/ employee "extra jackets or even blankets if you get stranded...a flashlight so you can be seen on the road." employee caleb hipp, also says your car can get stuck when temperatures get too low. caleb hipp/ employee "cat litter or a small bag of sand could help you get a little traction if you're adventurous enough to get unstuck." the employees say shovels and jumper cables are helpful as well. they say while snow can be fun... it can also be dangerous and you should have the right materials just in case you get into a bad situation. donald lewter/ store owner "always be prepared, like the boy scouts say...you need to be ready." reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31