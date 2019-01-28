Speech to Text for Crews in Florence Preparing for Overnight Snow

on the road tomorrow. crews have been working all day, making sure their gear is ready for use overnight. emergency management and street departments in the shoals will be coming in early to combat any slick roads. waay31's breken terry joins us live with what crews are doing to prepare for the long haul, breken? florence street department crews have already loaded their salt and sand trucks and plan on coming in as soon as the weather starts. while they take care of florence streets the alabama department of transportation will handle state highways. smith- normally 8 to 10 hours. a snow day does not mean an off day for derek smith. smith is in his 19th year with the florence street department, he's one of the guys who will be clearing roads on tuesday. smith- if it snows more the more with the grater getting the roads cleared off. if it's ice we will use the salt trucks more. the alabama department of transportation tells us even though there is supposed to be rain before the snow they have still pre-treated main highways, like highway 72 in florence... something drivers are thankful for. brown- my dad for instance has to drive to browns ferry on the ice. they can't shut down a nuclear plant because of weather. so he has to drive on it regardless so anything they can do to help like that, that have to be there is beneficial. lauderdale county emergency management director, george grabryan, said he and his staff will be on the roads monitoring the conditions and will be putting out any road closures. grabryan- we have a county that's very long and we have terrain on one end and flat on the other so we can have different conditions in different places. grabryan tells us he is concerned that ice will be the biggest problem. grabryan- we are concerned about the refreeze and even the potential of that in some patches as late as thursday. most of the road crews here in the shoals plan on being on the roadways in stand by mode so they can begin putting out salt and sand. live in flo bt waay31.