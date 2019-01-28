Speech to Text for Winter Weather Preparations Underway

coverage picks up again with waay 31's alexis scott.. she spent the day talking to first responders about what's being done in huntsville to prepare for this storm! marty mccleary, hunstville resident "i moved to the south about in '65 and i thought i moved to heaven, i thought you know this is the greatest thing. so, no, i'm done with snow." he and other visitors are taking advantage of the warm weather before temperatures drop and the snow starts. the city of huntsville wants you to start preparing for the storm now. chris mcneese, director of public works "we know how to treat this from year to year. we have a method to the madness on how we treat ice events, heavy snow events. so we'll be prepared as this event comes into the city limits." salt trucks will start to roll out overnight and into tuesday morning. huntsville police say pay attention to signage and crews on the road. officer michael johnson, hsv police "if we find barricades that are set up and cars are going around them or on roads where they're closed, we will be writing citations for that." but everyone i spoke to today told me the best thing to do in this event -- is to stay home and stay safe. butt two sots together here michael johnson, hsv police "road conditions start to deteriorate, don't get out, please don't get out. we don't want anyone hurt and we definitely don't want to work any accidents." marty, mccleary, huntsville resident "stay home, enjoy it, make a snowman, play just have fun." huntsville police say if you are in stuck - you can call them and they will get an officer to come and help you. but if you do not have all- wheel drive -- they're stressing for everyone to just stay indoors until