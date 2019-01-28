Speech to Text for Steven Marc Stone Murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tab at the top of the screen. new details-- jury selection is underway right now for a madison man charged with two counts of capital murder. stephen marc stone was charged in the death of 7- year-old zachary stone and 32-year-old krista stone on feb. 24th 2013. authorities say he strangled them. stone was found competent to stand trial-- but is pursuing a insanity defense. the competency issues on him being able to get to this point and the competency issues at the time of the crime are two really distinct issues that are coming into this trial" officials say they expect the trial to last up to two