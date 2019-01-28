Speech to Text for Madison Preparations for Snow

for today with local emergency management agencies and the national weather service ahead of the arrival of snow in the tennessee valley. waay31'srodneya ross is live at the public works department in madison with how they're working to keep the roads safe for you. rodneya? mike gentle with madison public works told me they won't start pre-treating the roads with salt or this gravel and sand mixture until after the rain stops. they reccomend to stay off the roads if possible madison public works currently has 8 palettes of salt with two more coming today. the primary concern is making sure roads are passable for any emergency vehicles. sot mike gentle "we have staff coming in late tonight. it'll be a 12 hour shift. so depending on the timing we'll have them in about 11 o'clock or so." vo gentle also said people should stay home if they can...but if you can't, one woman i talked to has a message... sot jeannie ryan "just be safe out there. look out for other drivers." live tag waay-31reporting live in madison, rr, waay 31 news. tag