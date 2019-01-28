Speech to Text for Local Workers Prepping for Another Shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over new data about the snow. new at ten. with both sides of the border wall standoff ... standing down ... furloughed federal workers will go back to work. that rhetorical cease fire may end, though, come february 15th. here in huntsville ... we now know marshall space flight center employees are going back to work tomorrow. waay 31's sarah singleterry's live ... after talking with one marshall employee who has a backup plan ... just in case. sarah. greg, john green and his wife both spent some time out of work during the government shutdown. even though he's going back to work tomorrow ... john's already trying to set up a financial safety net for his family. he's doing that by becoming a substitute teacher with madison county schools. john green "we have done a lot of stuff with kids. i love working with youth." when john green and his wife were brainstorming about ways to make money while furloughed ... substitute teaching just made sense. jg "we're trying to look for other ways to earn a little bit of money just to help pay a few of the bills that can't wait." john's been with the marshall space flight center for six years now. but he's worked on redstone arsenal for nearly three decades. so this wasn't his first government shutdown. jg "at that time i was single and didn't have kids." this time around ... he had a family to support ... and they felt the squeeze of the shutdown ... jg "it's been a little bit stressful. our kids listen to us talk, and you can tell it worries them." that's why he's not taking any chances. jg "we were somewhat hesitant at first to go out and put in applications because i had no idea. i thought it would last a week, it'll last two weeks, and by the time i get done it will all be over but it didn't turn out that way." president trump is giving congress until february 15th to agree on a way to come up with money for a border wall or barrier ... and if that doesn't happen the government could shut down again. jg "i'm not real confident that we'll continue to work. i'm pessimistic that this will all happen again." until february 15th ... john said he and his family will maintain the money saving habits they started during the government shutdown. and while they're hoping for the best ... they want to make sure they're prepared for the worst. live in madison