Speech to Text for Woman Shot in Hand While Breaking into Home

details on the incoming snow... new at five ... right now a woman is in the hospital. and how she got there makes her the focus of an investigation. police say that very woman tried to break into a man's home today. and while the woman was doing that ... investigators say she was shot- in- the- hand. the domestic- related shooting happened on cora hill avenue in huntsville. waay 31's scottie kay is live there now ... after hearing what neighbors have to say about the scottie. greg, many neighbors here on cora hill avenue are still in shock about what happened this morning. they say violence has never been an issue in their neighborhood. and they're hoping it stays that way. phoebe steele, neighbor "i love my neighborhood. as quiet as you hear it right now is as quiet as it always is." phoebe steele has lived on cora hill avenue for five years. steele says she's never had any problems. but this morning, that all changed. phoebe steele, neighbor "as i looked out to check the weather, i saw a barricade of police cars up and down my street over here on cora hill, and i saw crime tape." steele says she immediately went into panic mode. phoebe steele, neighbor "here i am, a single woman, living by herself and recovering from a stoke, and something is going on major. i figured it was something to extreme magnitudes, because there were so many police cars." steele told us ... she asked investigators what was going on. but they kept tight-lipped. she says it wasn't until i knocked on her door that she learned a woman was shot in the hand ... after police say she tried to break into a man's home. it all played out just a couple doors down from steele's house. police say it was domestic- related. phoebe steele, neighbor "don't harass people. if they don't want you in their life, leave them alone, because you're going to get hurt or you're going to go to jail." steele says the incident has opened her eyes to how common these kinds of things are. phoebe steele, neighbor "it doesn't matter where you live. it doesn't matter who you are. you can be affected by some random act of violence." but she says she's glad the outcome wasn't worse. phoebe steele, neighbor "it was a heart issue. it was a love issue. and this could've been very, very deadly and very serious, but i thank god it wasn't." phoebe steele says, from now on, she's going to pay closer attention to her surroundings. and she says she's keeping her neighbor in her thoughts and prayers. reporting live in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news so far ... no arrests have been made. but the investigation continues. we'll keep