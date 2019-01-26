Speech to Text for People prepare for possible snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as folks enjoy today's sunshine, they're also prepping their home for expected snow this tuesday. waay 31's brittany collins is live from lewter's hardware store...where she learned ways to winterize your home even at the last minute. brittany? store employees here at lewter's tell me people have been stopping since they heard there's a chance it could snow this tuesday..they're grabbing items they need to make sure their homes are safe. we love the snow. we don't have it like the people up north, so it's a big thing. cynthia kirkpatrick tells me she prepares her home days in advance when the word "snow" is mentioned in the weather forecast. we cover up our sprinklers, the heads of the faucets on the outside of the home with the foam things so we don't get the frozen pipes. it's also important to open the cabinets so the warm air can keep your pipes warm. we have a bathroom that faces the brick outside, so we always open that one to make sure we don't have any problems inside. open up the cabinet door under your sinks on the exterior walls. exterior walls stay colder than an interior wall. other people believe tuesday's weather won't be as bad, so they're not making preparations unless we know it's going to be a number of days...the heater has been working so i'm prepared. but kirkpatrick says she's lived up north before...so she's not taking tuesday for granted. we always stock up on our firewood, because that might be the only way you get power for some heat. people at lewters also said they're making sure they gas their car as well as purchasing extra food for their house. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay