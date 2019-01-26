Speech to Text for 4 Hospitalized in Madison Wreck

four people were sent to the hospital today after a wreck in madison county. it all happened at the intersection of buddy williamson and butler road in new market around 12:45. waay31s sierra phillips was there as a tow truck took one of the cars involved and is live there now, sierra? i want you to take a look at this fence -- at around 12:45 today a car was sent into this fence after pulling out from just across the street and being hit by a truck right now youre looking at the car that ended up hitting the fence-- according to the trooper here today 3 passengers were in that car and all 3 were sent to the hospital with injuries the driver of the truck went to the hospital just to be checked out now the people who own this property tell me this isn't the first time their fence has been run into -- and all the neighbors i talked to say this intersection has become more and more dangerous just in the last year ill bring you more updates as we continue to learn more in new