Speech to Text for Furloughed workers relieved shutdown is over

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight ... furlough finished for federal employees. you're taking a live look at our nation's capital. that's where a deal came together this afternoon to reopen the government. but, that agreement is hanging by a thin three- week thread ... which could snap come february 15th. if that happens ... president trump is threatening to use emergency power to build a border wall. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. thousands of those workers here in the tennessee valley ... and across the country are going back to work. waay 31's kody fisher is live at huntsville's airport. he just finished up talking with furloughed workers to find out when they're getting paid. kody. the t-s-a agents here at the huntsville airport still don't know when exactly they will be paid. but they are extremely relieved the shutdown is over... for now. this year is diane counts 11th as a t-s-a agent ... making sure when planes take off... nats: they will safely arrive at their destination. when she and the other agents found out the shutdown was over friday... diane counts/tsa agent "i said, 'if we could stop and have a party for a few minutes we might, but you can't" the shutdown's financial burdens on her and her fellow agents was not easy. diane counts/tsa agent "it stresses people." so they leaned on each other. diane counts/tsa agent "it has really brought us closer" a nasa employee at marshall space flight center told waay 31 ... he and his coworker are eager to get back to work. but they're still waiting to hear from bosses about when their first day back will be. right now... there's no reprieve for looming deadlines. despite missing 35 days... when they do go back to work ... it'll be a rush to complete what their projects. nats: back at the airport... counts and her fellow agents say they don't care if their back pay comes with interest... like senator doug jones is proposing... they're just happy to get paid... diane counts/tsa agent "mentally, morale, everything; it helps it all." their focus is even shifting back to giving back to the community that came forward to help them with gift cards in recent days... diane counts/tsa agent "how do we pay you back? how do we pay it forward?" counts tells me they understand this might just be a short term reprieve if politicians in washington don't strike a deal before february 15th... but they're choosing to focus on the positive right now and be thankful... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...