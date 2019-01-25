Speech to Text for Updated timing on snow's arrival and exit

work session. chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. the weather talk of the town has been the chance for snow next week. snow is part one of a two part weather discussion for our friday. part two of our discussion is the bitter, dangerous cold that will follow the snow into the tennessee valley next week. the snow is what's causing the biggest excitement, though some people are less excited about it. like it or not, the odds are increasing of significant snow all across the tennessee valley on tuesday. after a chilly weekend, the approaching storm system will draw some warmth northward into the tennessee valley on monday. coming out of a chilly weekend, the highs on monday will be in the 50s. timing may vary by tuesday, but so far we've seen a fair amount of consistency among our data. right now, we expect that rain will increase monday evening after 6 pm. the rain's arrival will coincide with the arrival of some intense cold. rain will change to snow after midnight monday night and fall throughout much of tuesday. areas west of i-65 could see the snow end by around midday tuesday. areas east of i-65 will see the snow fade to an end between noon and 5 pm. while snow amounts may vary, we see indications of up to 4 inches. that doesn't mean we will all get 4 inches of snow by any means. even if 4 inches of snow falls, the first half of it will likely melt. while these forecast snow amounts will likely ease back over time, the point is clear: we are likely looking at significant snowfall on tuesday across the tennessee valley. another point worth making is that with previous storms, our data gradually lost the snow. with this next storm, our data are gradually showing stronger signs of snow. our previous storm systems that have brought a small hint of snow potential have been pacific storms, which are warm and wet. they can draw colder air southward as they move on. this storm will originate in canada. it will bring its moisture and cold with it, which will make a huge difference. speaking of cold.... the cold that arrives with this the passage of this canadian storm system will become dangerous. tuesday's high near freezing will likely occur before sunrise. temperatures will drop steadily through the 20s during the day. wednesday and thursday likely will not warm above freezing at all. lows can drop into the teens and even single digits by thursday morning. remember as this intense cold