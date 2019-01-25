Speech to Text for Decatur Development

should use caution when in the area. the city of decatur could be seeing some improvements soon.. and they want your input! the decatur downtown redevelopment authority says they have a five-year plan to better the city.. and they want to hear what peoplethink about their rough draft. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from decatur after talking with some young professionals and learning what changes they'd like to see done. folks i spoke with today say they like the small town feel of decatur.. but it's definitely growing.. and with that growth.. they say they'd love to see some new businesses and amenities come with it. bethany turner, lives in decatur "decatur just seems really old-fashioned." bethany turner is from decatur.. and knows it inside out. bethany turner, lives in decatur "there's not much happening here." turner says she likes her hometown.. but would love to see some improvements. and she's not the only one. emily stinnett, works in decatur "everybody's evolving, everything's changing, so you've got to change with the times. we all want to keep up with the joneses." the joneses being surrounding areas.. like huntsville. bethany turner, lives in decatur "living here, most everyone is just going to drive 30 or 40 minutes into huntsville to go and do things; so, it would be great to be able to stay home and have things locally to do." the rough draft for the city also includes enhancing the appearance of the city's entryway, adding loft apartments and other residences to downtown decatur, bringing in more art and murals, and there's also talk of a dog park..something these young professionals are happy to hear. bethany turner, lives in decatur it's a place you just want to drive through and not stop. so, i think if they could liven it up and put more attractions along that main stretch, that'd be great." emily stinnett, works in decatur "nobody likes something dark and gloomy, we want something bright and for the future." the decatur downtown redevelopment authority says, with the input they get, they're hoping to have a strategic plan in place by march. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay