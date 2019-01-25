Speech to Text for Iron Workers Build Fence

a local iron workers union in the shoals are busy making a special fence for a fallen soldiers memorial. the project would normally cost over 15-thousand dollars but waay 31'sbreken terry shows why they're doing it for free. to some this might just look like a stack of iron fences but for apprentices here with the iron workers union in sheffield, it's their way to give back to a shoals family whose son gave the ultimate sacrifice for ourcountry. conley- the reason were doing this is to keep matthews memory alive. debbie conley looks on at pictures of her son, marine corporal matthew conley who died in 2006 while serving in iraq. conley- he told us that's what he wanted to do and we're very proud of him. to keep his memory alive, the conley family is going to build a memorial for him, but costs can add up. nat pop of welding. that's where ironworkers 477 comes in. they are making an ornamental iron fence to go around conley's memorial for free. mitchell- helping is the reason were doing it ya know. for one apprentice, working on the fence hits close to home for him. avery- my dad was in the marines. he did his time. he was gone for a year and he actually took a bullet for the country. it's pretty special. conley- it's amazing that strangers you don't even know are willing to do that. the conley family hopes to have matthew's memorial completed by the end of the year. the memorial will be located in matthews hometown of greenhill. in lauderdale county. in sheffield breken terry waay31 news. > the conley family still needs about 15-thousand dollars to finish the memorial - then they plan on starting a scholarship fund in matthew's name. you can visit our website at waaytv dot com to find out how you can help