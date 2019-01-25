Speech to Text for Flu Closes Albertville School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was taken. new information. the flu is causing multiple schools to close throughout the tennessee valley. in the last few hours, boaz city schools announced they'll be closed until tuesday due to the flu. today-- albertville city schools were closed. but teachers still showed up to clean their classrooms. waay31 sierra phillips talked to teachers about how hard the flu is hitting the classroom this year lang- "my kids are good for right now--- so fingers crossed" erin lang isa mom of two and a teacher at albertville elementary -- while she says her own kids aren't sick, everyone i talked to on friday has seen the flu sweep through the campus firsthand lang - "the kids i've had in my class this year have had it pretty rough" almost 160 out of around 900 students at albertville elementary didn't make it to class on thursday including a few from angel ramirez's class ramirez- "in my classroom alone i have 2 that have the flu" me- "the principal told me when albertville elementary staff came in today they got disinfectant spray, wipes and a chocolate bar" sheets- "a chocolate bar to give them a little energy to help clean today" principal mona sheets told me even two teacher had to stay home with the flu on friday but for teachers and staff who came here friday everyone was ready to clean sheets "its a team effort we're all getting in together to clean so we can get our students back in school" school is set to resume next tuesday lang "we're hoping with this long break we can stay in and get well" the district is encouraging anyone who is sick to stay home and here at albertville elementary they're limiting water fountain use to help prevent spreading the illness. in albertville sp waay31 news fayetteville city schools in tennessee were also closed today due to illness, including cases of the flu. for updates on school closures due to flu