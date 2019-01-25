Speech to Text for Huntsville Aparement Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they weren't able to find him. this afternoon, another fire happened at summer place apartments on wynterhall road in south huntsville the people living in that apartment were not home and no one was hurt. waay31's casey albritton is live after talking to one man at the fire and finding out what he thinks happened. casey? you can see behind me where the fire started. firefighters have been here all afternoon moving in and out of these two apartments. officials tell me the fire began on the second floor apartment and impacted the apartment underneath it. "all of a sudden they pounded on the door and said the apartment upstairs is on fire...and i said, how can that be?" paul thiel says he was shocked when he learned the apartment above him caught on fire around 12:30 this afternoon. he says he thinks the fire started after he tried to warm up his apartment. "the apartment was kind of cold so i turned the heater up, but that didn't help and it was still cold, so i started a fire." after that, he started to see some smoke coming from the 2nd floor... "i just opened the door up to let the air out and the alarm shut off so thought everything was okay." he says he thinks it all started because he was unaware there was wood stuck in the chimney while his fire was burning in the fireplace . officials confirmed the fire did start on the second floor and they also think it started in the chimney. and as for paul, he says he's just thankful no one was hurt. "luckily for them they weren't home." officials did say a dog was rescued from the apartment upstairs. = the cause of the fire is still being investigated. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.