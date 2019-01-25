Speech to Text for Missing Woman Found Dead

the public new information. today ... the madison sheriff's office found the body of the woman on your screen ... pamela pittner. on day two of the search ... pittner's body was discovered not far from where her car was found yesterday. that was in banyon creek on murphy hill road. waay 31's sydney martin was at the scene whenthe body was found and worked to learn more about what happened. "the madison county sheriff's office brought in off road vehicles for day two of the search for pamela pittner. about two hours in , they found her body not far from where they found her car on thursday." the sheriff's office told us preliminary findings lead investigators to believe pamel pittner drowned. after pittner's car was found on murphy hill road near grimwood drive in banyon creek. according to the sheriff's office, pamela pittner's body was found on friday about 2 miles down stream from where her car was found partially submerged. the man who found the car on thursday morning told us the creek was about 5 feet deep wednesday night, around the time pittner was last seen. it's unclear where pittner was headed or how her car ended up in the creek. the coroner told us the department of forensic science will perform an autopsy on monday to determine the official cause of death.